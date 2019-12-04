Two teens taken to hospital following crash on Ness Avenue: police
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 9:11AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 9:50AM CST
A section of westbound Ness Avenue is closed Wednesday morning. (Source: Lizzy Symons/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Two teenagers were taken to hospital in unstable condition Wednesday morning following a crash on Ness Avenue.
Police said the two teens were pedestrians and have since been upgraded to stable condition.
Emergency crews were called to the collision around 7:50 a.m.
Westbound Ness from Woodlawn Street was closed but has since been reopened.
Images from the scene show a car stopped at the crosswalk.