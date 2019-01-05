

CTV Winnipeg





A senior couple fought off a violent attempted robbery by two people, including a 13-year-old girl, says Winnipeg police.

Officers say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday about an attempted robbery in the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Rd. near St. Vital Centre.

The couple told police they had been walking to their vehicle when the 70-year-old woman was attacked from behind by two females, who tried to steal her purse.

A struggle broke out as the 74-year-old man tried to help his wife, police say.

The couple was eventually able to thwart the robbery and the suspects ran away.

Both suspects were arrested soon after on a bus around St. Mary’s and Elm Park roads.

Police believe they planned to steal the purse in order to buy drugs.

Jayda Faith Koostachin, 18, is charged with robbery and assault.

The 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces the same charges.