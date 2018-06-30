

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP were called out to a pair of rollovers which happened within five minutes of each other on Friday evening on Highway 59.

The first collision happened at 5:35 p.m., one kilometre north of Scanterbury, involving a southbound pickup truck that lost control and rolled into a ditch, partially submerging itself in water.

Police said there were two men in the pickup. A 41-year-old man from Selkrik needed to be pulled out while a 35-year-old Hollow Water man crawled out of the vehicle according to officers.

Both men were taken to hospital, the Selkirk man in critical condition and the other suffering serious injuries.

Police believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash. Officers were unsure if the two were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The second collision happened five minutes later on Highway 59 just north of the Highway 4 intersection when a northbound SUV hit the shoulder and rolled into a ditch.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from RM of St. Clements, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.