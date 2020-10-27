WINNIPEG -- The city announced on Tuesday that two Winnipeg police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said the officers work in the Central Division at the downtown headquarters.

Both officers worked in the area from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20.

"Public health investigations to identify individuals who may have been exposed begin after a confirmed laboratory test," the city said in a news release, adding any close contacts will be contacted by health officials and told what to do next.

The city said police have several safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical barriers, increased hand-washing stations and requiring officers to wear masks when interacting with the public.