The finalists for the 2019 Governor General’s Literary Awards were announced Wednesday, with two Winnipeg authors making the cut.

Winnipeg’s Joan Thomas has been nominated in the fiction category for “Five Wives.” Catherine Hunter, also from Winnipeg, has been nominated in the poetry category for “St. Boniface Elegies.”

The Canada Council for the Arts said 70 books across seven categories have been deemed the best books published in Canada this year. About 1,400 were submitted to a peer assessment committee for consideration.

“By addressing issues we care about, igniting our imaginations, choosing the right words or brilliantly transposing a story into illustrations, the 2019 Governor General’s Literary Awards finalists stoke the fire not only of our shared cultural life, but of our individual lives as well. They represent the richness, strength and excellence of Canadian literature,” said Simon Brault, director and CEO of the Canadian Council for the Arts, in a news release.

According to HarperCollins, Thomas’ Five Wives is based on a true story and follows the lives of five missionary women forced to survive with their children in an Ecuador rainforest in the 1950s, after their husbands were killed.

Hunter’s publisher describes her book as a four-part exploration of “a poet’s relationships with her family and her community.”

The 14 winners will be announced on Oct. 29, and a ceremony to celebrate will be held on Dec. 12.