Two Winnipeggers are in a Thunder Bay hospital after crashing into a rock-cut on an Ontario highway on Monday afternoon.

According to the Marathon detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision took place around 5 p.m. on Highway 17, which is one kilometre east of Highway 614.

Officers said a Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway to enter a westbound ditch where it hit a rock-cut. This caused it to vault across the road, landing against a rock-cut in the eastbound ditch.

Both the driver, an 80-year-old man, and the passenger, a 78-year-old women, could not get out of the car and had to be removed by the Manitouwadge and Marathon fire departments.

The seniors suffered major injuries and were taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Thunder Bay hospital for treatment.

The highway was closed for around six hours, then open to one-lane for around three hours until the cleanup was finished.

The OPP’s technical traffic collision investigation unit is investigating the collision.