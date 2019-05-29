Featured
Two women arrested after 25-year-old stabbed and killed
Police placed markers along a Simcoe Street back lane on Saturday. Josh Crabb/ CTV News
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:02AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:05AM CST
Two women are facing second degree murder charges after 25-year-old Shaylnne Marie Hunter was stabbed on Saturday.
Winnipeg police were called to the 400 block of Simcoe Street just before 3 a.m. where they found Hunter with stab wounds.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigate city’s 17th and 18th homicides of 2019
She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.
Winnipeg’s Diane Tamara King, 18 years old, and Tasha Laquette, a 22-year-old were charged with second degree murder Tuesday and taken into custody.
The homicide unit is still investigating and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).