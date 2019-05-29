

Two women are facing second degree murder charges after 25-year-old Shaylnne Marie Hunter was stabbed on Saturday.

Winnipeg police were called to the 400 block of Simcoe Street just before 3 a.m. where they found Hunter with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Winnipeg’s Diane Tamara King, 18 years old, and Tasha Laquette, a 22-year-old were charged with second degree murder Tuesday and taken into custody.

The homicide unit is still investigating and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).