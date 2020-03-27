Two women charged after body found in garbage bin
A police car remains on scene in the 200 block of Landsdowne Avenue on Thursday. Police have arrested and charged two women with second degree murder after a man's body was found in a garbage bin (CTV News file)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged two women in connection with a homicide investigation, after a body was found in a garbage bin.
Winnipeg police arrested Roberta Ann Jessamine, 48, and Selena Dawn Cross, 46, late Thursday. Police said both have been charged with second-degree murder.
The charge has not been proven in court.
Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Landsdowne Avenue Wednesday evening after a homeowner discovered a deceased man’s body in a trash bin in the back lane.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating homicide following discovery of man’s body in garbage bin
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old John Oohoonni Kirkwa of Arviat, Nunavut.
Jessamine and Cross remain in custody.