WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged two women in connection with a homicide investigation, after a body was found in a garbage bin.

Winnipeg police arrested Roberta Ann Jessamine, 48, and Selena Dawn Cross, 46, late Thursday. Police said both have been charged with second-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Landsdowne Avenue Wednesday evening after a homeowner discovered a deceased man’s body in a trash bin in the back lane.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old John Oohoonni Kirkwa of Arviat, Nunavut.

Jessamine and Cross remain in custody.