The Winnipeg Police Service says two women have been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in Central Park on Friday night.

Police say around 6 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man that had been stabbed in Central Park.

Once on scene, the WPS says they found a man in his 50’s suffering from serious upper-body stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they located two suspects in the area shortly after.

Mary Ann West, 35, and a 25-year-old woman were both charged with aggravated assault.

West was detained in custody and the other suspect was released on a promise to appear.