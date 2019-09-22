A two year-old-boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northern Manitoba community of Shamattawa.

The RCMP said around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the nursing station after a report a child had been hit by a vehicle.

After arriving, police were told the two-year-old boy had been hit near his home on Jackfish Road.

RCMP said officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle who said she was driving around the back of the home when the boy suddenly appeared and she didn’t have time to stop.

The boy was taken to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Shamattawa RCMP continue to investigate and said alcohol and speed are not considered factorsin the collision.

Shamattawa is locatted about 745 kilometeres northeast of Winnipeg.