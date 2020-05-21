WINNIPEG -- A two-year-old boy is safe after being held hostage in a house on the Long Plain First Nation, police say.

The Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) said the incident happened on May 15 around 12 p.m. Officers were called to a house for a report that a woman was being assaulted by her boyfriend.

MFNPS said officers received other reports that the suspect was intoxicated, possibly had a gun, and was holding a woman and four children hostage in the house.

As officers arrived at the house, the woman and her mother arrived at the Long Plain Detachment and said she was able to get out of the house with three of her children, but the suspect still had their two-year-old son.

Police said the woman did not see any weapons or firearms.

Back at the house, officers contacted the suspect and said he was under arrest and needed to come outside. Police said he came to the door with his son, refused to comply, and ran back inside.

MFNPS said officers chased the suspect and quickly apprehended him. The child was unharmed and was safely turned over to his mother and grandmother, police said.

Police did not find any weapons or firearms in the house.

A 28-year-old man from the Long Plain First Nation is facing charges of forcible confinement, assault, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and uttering threats against a person.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.