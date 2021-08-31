WINNIPEG -- A young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she and her sister were hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by a man who was impaired.

RCMP said the two girls, 4-years-old and 2-years-old, had been walking on the sidewalk with their father along Station Road in Thompson on Saturday evening when a vehicle drove up on the sidewalk and hit them.

Mounties said the driver of the vehicle tried to run away on foot, by bystanders who saw the crash stopped him.

Officers and emergency medical services who were called to the scene were told what had happened. The two-year-old girl was treated on scene and released, but the four-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP officers arrested the 36-year-old driver from Thompson and took him to the detachment where they allege he gave breath samples three times the legal limit.

Jaden Kenneth Pittman is facing charges of driving while impaired, failing to stop after an accident, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and several counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court. The investigation continues.