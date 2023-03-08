Two youth in custody after 'hoax' gun threat forced lockdown in Winnipeg school: police

The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.

On Tuesday afternoon, police got a call that someone with a gun went inside Garden City Collegiate. The threat prompted the school to go into lockdown around 1 p.m.

Insp. George Labossiere of the Winnipeg Police Service said a tactical team, along with the school resource officers and general patrol, immediately responded and searched the school.

"The situation does appear in fact to be a hoax," Labossiere said. "Which is highly unfortunate, given the fact that it put a lot of people in distress."

Winnipeg police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m., advising the school was in lockdown and asking the public to avoid the area. Fewer than 10 minutes police said the lockdown had been lifted.

Labossiere said police took two youths into custody as a result. He said no charges have been laid at this point as the matter is now before the Crown's office for review.

Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent Brian O'Leary confirmed the two youths were students, but did not attend Garden City Collegiate.

He said someone was, "pulling a really regrettable prank."

"But the police in this, you know they weren't taking chances either with their safety or the safety of the kids," O'Leary told CTV News.

He said police resolved the issue quickly and the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

Labossiere said these kinds of threats are extremely rare in Winnipeg and across Canada. Even though the threat turned out to be a hoax, he said police take them seriously.

He said this is why lockdown drills are important, and said Garden City Collegiate followed all the right procedures.

"I think a lot of people from that school should be quite proud of the actions that they took," he said.

O'Leary said while the division does lockdown drills, he said there has never actually been a threat of someone armed inside one of his schools during his time as the superintendent.

"I think the school staff did a really first-rate job under very difficult circumstances," he said.

Given recent deadly school shootings in the United States, O'Leary said the situation has been frightening for staff and students.

"We're happy that it proved to be a false alarm and that everyone is safe," he said. "We do regret that it was certainly concerning for all the kids, all the parents."

He said in the aftermath of the incident, staff will be keeping an eye on how the students are doing, and assuring people that there was not a real threat.

"Some students are upset by this and hopefully people get through that," he said. "We'll be providing some support to students who seem to need that."