The University of Manitoba is addressing sexual violence on campus and in the community, and released a report with 43 recommendations.

On Tuesday, approximately 175 faculty, staff, students, and other communities members gathered for a community session to learn more about the report titled ‘Responding to Sexual Violence, Harassment and Discrimination at the University of Manitoba: A Path Forward.’ Those in attendance also had the opportunity to raise concerns and ask questions.

The report was co-authored by Donna Miller and Helga Van Iderstine, and details how the university will take action on prevention, response and the consequences of sexual violence with its community.

There were 43 recommendations in the report, including the establishment of a Sexual Violence Resource Centre, and banning of intimate relationships between teaching staff and students they supervise. The report said breaches of the policy on relationship will have consequences, including suspension without pay.

President David Barnard accepted the findings and said his team is committed to implement the recommendations in a timely manner.

“I assure everyone that the voices of survivors, of students, faculty, and staff, will be heard and inform the process for acting on the recommendations. We will be listening to the perspectives and experiences of Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, members of racialized communities, LGBT2SQ+ and women, recognizing the role intersectionality plays in amplifying these issues, as is made clear through the report,” said Barnard.

The full report can be found online.