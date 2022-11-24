U of M among universities to play Ukrainian National Team to support Ukraine

Four Canada West university hockey teams will be joining forces to help support Ukrainian refugees and communities.

In late December and early January, the U25 Ukrainian National Team will play four games against western universities, including the University of Manitoba.

The games against the Universities of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Calgary and Manitoba are all part of the Hockey Can't Stop Tour, which is giving the Ukrainian team a place to keep practising. Money raised during the games will go toward Ukrainian initiatives.

Canada West said all ticket sales will be donated to the Canada/Ukraine Foundation and the foundation will also direct a majority of those funds to Save Ukrainian Hockey Dream, a charity run by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

The charity wants to support Ukrainian players around the world, to help them train and also to restore arenas damaged by the war in Ukraine.

Games will be held on Dec. 30, Jan. 2, and Jan. 3, with the U of M game being played at Canada Life Centre on Jan. 9.