The University of Manitoba Faculty Association said it received an apology from the university’s administration Friday over what was ruled to be an unfair labour practice during contract talks in 2016.

The Manitoba Labour Board made the ruling in January and ordered the University of Manitoba to pay more than $2 million. The ruling centred on information the university withheld from the association that Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister had ordered the university to impose a wage freeze.

On Friday UMFA said it is pleased with the apology and that the university will pay the maximum fine.

“We are very happy with how the President’s Office responded to that request. This helps us move forward in rebuilding the relationship with UM administration,” said UMFA president Janet Morrill in a news release.