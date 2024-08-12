Famed U of M Bisons football head coach, Brian Dobie, to retire at end of the season

The man behind the University of Manitoba Bisons football program over the last almost 30 years will be calling it a career at the end of this season.

On Monday, the university announced Brian Dobie will be retiring at the end of the season following 50 years of coaching football in Winnipeg.

"This was my dream job, a position that I'd wanted my whole adult and professional life," Dobie said in a news release.

This season will be Dobie's 29th season as head coach with the Bisons. Before joining the university, he coached for 21 years at Churchill High School.

"The Bison Football program has become our family, a family that my wife and I have embraced, loved and cherished and a home where our daughter grew up."

Since joining the U of M in 1996, Dobie has been named the Canada West Coach of the Year five times and won the U Sports Coach of the Year in 2001.

He helped lead the Bisons to a Vanier Cup in 2007 and was inducted into the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Dobie is also the winningest coach in Bisons' history.

Of the players to be part of Dobie's teams, 63 have been drafted by CFL teams and another two were drafted into the NFL.

"Brian Dobie has been the heartbeat of Bison Football for decades. His energy and infectious enthusiasm have inspired our student-athletes, staff, and the University of Manitoba community," said Gene Muller, the director of athletics and recreation, in a news release.

The regular season for U Sports comes to an end Oct. 26.

Muller said the school will start looking for a new coach in September, with a goal to have a new person in the role in December.