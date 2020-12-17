WINNIPEG -- Though the season may have been cancelled for the University of Manitoba men’s basketball team, they have instead turned their competitive energy to giving back to their community.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the entire U of M Bisons men’s basketball team donated blood to the Canadian Blood Services, and now they’re hoping to motivate others to do the same.

Head coach Kirby Schepp said with the pandemic ending this year’s season, this blood drive gave the team both a new goal and a way to give back.

“As Bison athletes all of us were involved in this and we were certainly looking for a new challenge and this certainly gave us a great opportunity,” Schepp said, noting that a large number of other Bison teams are participating as well, with each one competing to garner the largest number of donations.

He added this initiative even has a personal aspect to it for him, because his late mother was an active blood donor.

“I, in all honesty, up until Saturday had never given blood in my life,” he said.

“My mom’s long passed away, but I think it’s something she was always pushing me to do and it’s something I never did. So it just came as one of the things I could reach back into my past and do something that was important to my family, but also, hopefully, impact something in the community.”

The goal of the team’s blood drive is to get 375 donations.

Schepp said this means their next obstacle is to try to get other people to join in on their efforts.

“Right now that’s our next challenge,” he said.

“How can we engage our broader community, alumni base, fans, supporters, just greater Winnipeg and beyond. Can we motivate other people to join us and even compete against us?”

To donate blood, you can go to blood.ca for a step-by-step guide to become a donor, where you can also register to be on the Bisons men’s basketball donation team.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks.