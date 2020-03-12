NEW -- Several events and places in Winnipeg are being affected after it was announced the province has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Here is a list so far of what is being affected in Manitoba:

UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

The University of Manitoba has announced it is trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the wider community.

University President David Barnard said in a statement on the schools website that after consulting other universities and health care experts, they are putting measures in place, effective immediately and until further notice.

The school isn't cancelling classes or exams, but deans have been asked to work with faculty to make all course material available online for the rest of the term. They have been also been asked to find "alternate assessment methods that can allow for social distancing practices."

Events at the university that feature 50 or more people are being cancelled or postponed and smaller events are being asked to find others ways to do them.

Barnard said all university-related travel should be suspended and all international exchange students are being advised to return to Canada.

All employees are also being asked to stay home if they show flu-like symptoms.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

The Awards Night of Excellence on Thursday, March 19, the Graduation Pow wow on Saturday, March 21, and the Spring Feast on Friday, March 27 have all been cancelled. The university said all participants will be advised of potential rescheduling.

The U of W is asking faculty and staff to postpone all university-related non-essential travel.

"Fortunately, UWinnipeg is nearing the end of term, April 3. We are working collaboratively with faculty and actively planning for how we can support students to complete their course of study, as appropriate," the university said in a written statement.

DISCOVER AGRICULTURE IN THE CITY

The event Discover Agriculture in the City was set to run on March 14 at The Forks, but due to virus concerns it is being postponed.

The organizers have said "a new date will be determined for late Spring 2020."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for The Forks said in a statement:

"We are paying close attention to the situation to ensure timely and appropriate responses. We are taking the lead of public health officials, and are otherwise continuing to maintain our public spaces in a way that is rigorously in accordance with Manitoba Health requirements and guidelines."

The spokesperson added third party events may cancel due as a precaution.

CINEPLEX MOVIE THEATRES

In a written statement, Cineplex said it is asking customers who are feeling unwell not to visit the movies.

"Know that we are doing our part by putting employment policies in place so that our hourly staff are protected and are not penalized financially if they need to stay home," Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a written statement.

In addition to this, Cineplex said it is adding enhanced cleaning protocols with a focus on high traffic and high contact areas.

The movie theatre chain will also be increasing its communications with guests and employees about the important health and safety measures.

CURLING

The World Women's Curling Championships have also been cancelled and while they weren't being held in Winnipeg, it does impact Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and her team as they were set to represent Canada at the championships.

The event was set to be held in Prince George B.C.

WEST END CULTURAL CENTRE

The West End Cultural Centre said it is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation, but at this time scheduled productions will continue.

In a statement from the company it said it is "taking extra precautions to ensure bathrooms, doorknobs and other surfaces are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day and throughout events in our venue."

It is also asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling ill, or they have visited affected areas over the past two weeks.

WINNIPEG CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said it will be postponing all public events for the next 60 days and it will be revisited once new information becomes available.

The Chamber said it is monitoring health resources for more information and will provide new dates and venues in the near future.

MANITOBA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Manitoba Chamber of Commerce said the Board of Directors are wanting to err on the side of caution due to COVID-19 and will not host any events for at least 30 days up to April 13, 2020.

The Chamber said it is assessing all risks and doing its part to "help flatten the curve" of the coronavirus.

ROYAL MANITOBA THEATRE CENTRE

CTV News reached out to the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and it said no events have been cancelled at this point, but if that were to change, patrons would be phoned and emailed regarding the news.

It also said if audience members are able to exchange their tickets if they are feeling unwell.

The Centre said it is taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.