WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba’s faculty of engineering will bear a new moniker following a $20 million investment from a pair of alumni.

The school announced on Wednesday the faculty will now be called the Price Faculty of Engineering to honour Gerry and Barb Price, who have given a total of $23.34 million to the school.

“Here at UM, we call Gerry and Barb our friends because their contributions show a deeper commitment to our students and our University community,” said university president David Barnard in a news release.

Barnard highlighted the fact that previous support from the Price’s and their company Price Industries has impacted undergraduate students, capital upgrades, Indigenous and female graduate students.

Wednesday’s $20 million donation will go towards the creation of seven endowed faculty positions over 10 years.

“The transformational gift announced today will position the Price Faculty of Engineering to offer outstanding engineering programs through the 2020s and beyond for the benefit of not just our students, but also, through our graduates and research, to the future well-being and prosperity of Manitoba and Canada,” said Jonathan Beddoes, dean of the Price Faculty of Engineering.

In 2016, the Prices gave $1.25 million to the university Front and Centre campaign, which expanded facilities for the engineering faculty and created the Price Engineering Innovation and Prototype Centre.

The pair’s donations have also provided bursaries for Indigenous students in the Engineering Access Program.

The Price Graduate Scholarships for Women in Engineering was established in 2019, because of a $600,000 donation from the Price Family Foundation. These scholarships mean that every year for the next five years, 10 female engineering graduate students will each receive $12,000 to support their studies and research. The first ten students received their scholarships in November 2019.