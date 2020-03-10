WINNIPEG -- A group of graduate students are warning Winnipeg's mayor if he eliminates the U-Pass they will consider private vehicle options rather than buying a monthly bus pass.

In the City of Winnipeg’s proposed budget, there’s no plans to renew the U-Pass program when the current agreement ends in May 2020.

On Tuesday, a group of graduate students and faculty members from the University of Manitoba’s city planning department penned an open letter to the Mayor Brian Bowman, urging him to reconsider.

“As current and future planners, we are concerned about the economic, social, and environmental impacts of this cut,” the letter said.

“The decision seems out of line with the city’s stated priorities and values.”

The letter said that under the current U-Pass agreement students pay $272.50 per academic year, but with a post-secondary semester pass they will have to pay $556, which is more than double the cost.

“Because the post-secondary pass is not included with tuition, it would no longer be directly covered by scholarships and student loans, and will have to be paid out of pocket,” the letter said.

The grad students note that the loss of the U-Pass comes at a time when the province has raised the tuition increase cap to five per cent plus inflation for Manitoba universities. They said the situation is even tougher for international students, who were taken off public health plans in 2019.

“This could make Manitoba’s universities less competitive and reduce the number of international students who choose Winnipeg to live and study,” they said.

LOSS OF U-PASS WILL INCREASE TRAFFIC, STUDENTS SAY

In the letter the students describe themselves as “strong advocates for public transit,” but said if the U-Pass is taken away they will consider carpooling or other private vehicle options, as opposed to buying monthly bus passes.

“Evidence suggests that U-Pass programs can solidify habits towards using public transit. Cancelling the U-Pass now will have long-term impacts on transit ridership and revenue as Winnipeg misses out on creating a generation of life-long transit users,” the letter said, noting more cars on the road will increase congestion, worsen parking shortages at the universities and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The students note this U-Pass cut comes in the same budget with record spending on roads, which they say goes against the goal of the city’s Transportation Master Plan to expand the range of travel options.

“We urge you to reconsider the cancellation of the U-Pass program as a small first step in making meaningful progress on the issues of affordability, livability and climate action that are essential to Winnipeg’s long-term success,” they said.

The letter does acknowledge the fact the city is establishing a low-income bus pass and free transit fares for children under 12, which it says “will undoubtedly improve transportation affordability for many Winnipeggers who need it most.”

Bowman said the current U-Pass subsidy is “significant” and that it’s more than the low-income bus pass will be once it’s rolled out. He said from an equity standpoint, this is wrong.

“From an equity lens there is something inherently wrong when you are saying to all students: All students, regardless of their financial means, that they should have a deeper discount than someone living in low income, including students, non-students,” he said, noting those who need the most help when it comes to transit should be the ones getting the support.

“When I look at it from an equity lens, when I say ‘Okay, it doesn’t matter if you or your family is worth X amount of money, you’re going to get a deeper discount than someone who is living in low income.’ I want to support those living in low income, including students.”

A rally was held on Tuesday at city hall, with Coun. Janice Lukes and representatives from the Universities of Manitoba and Winnipeg, to protest the cancellation of the U-Pass.