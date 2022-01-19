U of M health-care students asked to go to First Nations to help with COVID-19 response

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?

An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island