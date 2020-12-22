WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba is pausing a clinical trial examining the use of blood thinners to help treat certain patients with COVID-19

The announcement was made in a news release on Tuesday, and affects critically ill patients who were in the ICU. The trial is part of three clinical trial platforms testing the effects of full doses of blood thinners in COVID-19 patients.

The trials were launched as clinicians noticed that many COVID-19 patients, including those who died from the disease, formed blood clots throughout their bodies.

However, the trials found blood thinners did not improve outcomes for critically ill patients who required ICU support.

“These results question the benefit of giving full-dose anticoagulants routinely in COVID-19 patients who are admitted to an ICU,” said Dr. Ryan Zarychanski, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba, in a statement.

While enrollment in the trials has been paused for those patients, it continues for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are moderately ill.

“These results represent an immense collaborative effort involving patients, clinicians, and research staff around the world enabling us to rapidly learn how best to treat COVID-19,” Dr. Ewan Goligher, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said in a statement. “The strength of the multiplatform clinical trial design enables us to pause in one subset and continue parts of the study.”