

CTV Winnipeg





The president of the University of Manitoba apologized Wednesday to students who have experienced sexual harassment and sexual assault on campus.

“Inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment and sexual assault on campus is unacceptable, and, quite honestly, I find such conduct to be horrible and appalling,” said David Barnard in a statement.

“Today, I am apologizing to students who have experienced such inappropriate behavior. I am deeply sorry.”

Barnard said the university is working to expand services to help students identify and report any type of sexual violence. He also said that he is committed to mandatory education on sexual violence, consent and power relationships for faculty, staff and students.

“My promise to you is that we will do everything possible to shape a safe and healthy environment, and we will deal expeditiously with all violations that are reported,” he said.

In the statement Barnard goes on to address a letter of employment that was given to former faculty member Steve Kirby, after students alleged that he sexually harassed them.

Barnard said that he was under the impression that the letter was simply a chronology of Kirby’s work at the university, but he has come to find out that it included activities and achievements which could be construed as support from U of M. He said the inclusion of this information was a mistake.

“The letter in no way recommended him for any position. Anywhere,” said Barnard.

The statement said that to improve the university’s process when dealing with these types of situations going forward, lawyer Donna Miller will co-lead an examination. Her job will be to look at policies, procedures and execution and to provide a report on how to proceed.

“We will investigate how those accused and those found to be in violation are dealt with in terms of our contractual obligations, employment status, letters of employment, references, and so on,” said Barnard.

Students who are looking for more details on available resources related to sexual violence can go to the U of M website.