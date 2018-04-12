As Saskatchewan RCMP piece together what led to the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, there is a call for more eyes on Canada’s roads.

Ahmed Shalaby, a civil engineering professor with the University of Manitoba, wants Canada to have a national road safety agency — a watchdog for serious collisions on our roads and highways. He bellieves the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) should fill that role.

“What I’m talking about is a technical investigation that goes beyond the assignment of blame and looks into what policy changes are needed,” Shalaby said.

Currently the TSB investigates plane, pipeline, rail and marine disasters. It does not investigate road collisions unless a train is involved.

Shalaby points out that TSB investigations have brought about national change, such as when recommendations were made in light of the Lac Megantic rail disaster or the Air France 358 plane crash.

“It is likely that less than five per cent of fatalities occur in those four modes. So we’re leaving out 95 per cent of the fatalities to not be investigated by a federal agency,” Shalaby said, noting the U.S. equivalent of the TSB does investigate road collisions.

A spokesperson with the TSB told CTV News the agency is grateful for Shalaby’s confidence in its ability to conduct in-depth accident investigations and said it’s up to all three levels of government to share responsibility for motor vehicle oversight.

At the federal level, motor vehicle oversight is the responsibility of Transport Canada. The TSB recently investigated two bus crashes at rail crossings and has offered to help Transport Canada with its technical expertise.

When asked about its role in the Humboldt bus crash investigation, a Transport Canada spokesperson said the department is working closely with the RCMP and Saskatchewan Government Insurance to provide support, including vehicle examination.

But not everyone agrees with Shalaby.

Insp. Gord Spado with Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic division isn’t convinced the TSB needs to take on serious road collisions. Spado highlighted how the WPS’ team examines road design and the dynamics of a collision. He questions if the TSB would add value.

“Someone in Ottawa sitting at the Transportation Safety Board wouldn’t necessarily know the dynamics of a road construction and weathering conditions in Northern Manitoba. Can’t say I’m sold on that idea,” Spado said.

On Manitoba roads, RCMP or police investigate collisions and report their data to the government, which is used to make sure proper safety measures are in place.

“The professionals that investigate collisions are highly qualified and capable, and we believe the current system is effective,” a Manitoba provincial spokesperson said.

Saskatchewan RCMP said its investigation into the Humboldt bus crash is ongoing. Vehicular computer data is being recovered and analyzed, dozens of interviews have been done with more to come, and a team of traffic reconstruction specialists continue to investigate.

“Investigations such as this can take a significant amount of time,” Saskatchewan RCMP said.