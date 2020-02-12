Students at the University of Manitoba will have their say on whether they wish to remain in the Universal Bus Pass (U-Pass) program.

The program brings together students at the U of M as well as those at the University of Winnipeg, allowing them to pay a subsidized bus pass fee for unlimited transit access from September to April.

The current arrangement between the universities and Winnipeg Transit, which has been in place since 2016, expires at the end of the 2019/2020 academic term.

To ensure a low rate, all full-time students are charged the fee universally, whether or not they bus to the campus.

Students are being consulted in a referendum as to whether to continue the arrangement knowing that the City of Winnipeg plans to increase the cost of the U-Pass starting later this year.

The current cost of the pass is $136.25 per four-month academic term. The City wants to raise the cost to $160.75 per term.

The U of M Students Association is proposing a summer term U-Pass should students wish to continue.

The vote will take place on February 12-14 in a ranked ballot cast via a link on the UMSU election portal.

The referendum is a ranked ballot vote with three options: continued enrollment, continued enrollment with a summer extension, and no further enrollment.

The City plans to add Red River College students to the plan, should it continue.