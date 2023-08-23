U of M welcomes largest medical class in its history

The largest medical class in the University of Manitoba’s history received their white coats and took the physician’s pledge Wednesday.

The Max Rady College of Medicine has increased enrolment to 125 incoming medical students, up from 110 in recent years.

Doctor Peter Nickerson, dean of the college, says the candidates join the medical field at a pivotal time.

“This is the first increase in medical school seats in 15 years,” he said during the white coat ceremony. “We’re undergoing a generational expansion in health-professional education at the U of M, including undergraduate and post-graduate learners in medicine and at colleges across the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.”

According to the U of M, the class of 2027 includes 66 women, 57 men and two students who identify as non-binary. They range in age from 20 to 38 years old.

There are 10 Indigenous students and 59 students with rural roots, work experience or volunteer or leadership experience.

Five students are enrolled in the bilingual stream.

Doctor Joss Reimer, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s chief medical officer and lead of medical services, gave the Alan Klass Memorial Address to the incoming class.

A familiar face to Manitobans as the former spokesperson for Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Taskforce, Reimer said she chose to pursue medicine to make the world a better place. She urged students to reflect on what brought them to the field.

She also encouraged them to stay connected long after graduation.

“You will have some highs and some lows, but together and with each other, you will learn, you will laugh, you will cry and without a doubt, you will succeed. In fact, you already have.”