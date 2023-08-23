U of M welcomes largest medical class in its history

The 2027 class includes 125 incoming medical students. It is the largest medical class in the University of Manitoba's history. The 2027 class includes 125 incoming medical students. It is the largest medical class in the University of Manitoba's history.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island