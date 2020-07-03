WINNIPEG -- The University of Winnipeg has given a trio of Métis Grandmothers, known as the ‘Dictionary Ladies’ of St. Laurent, an honorary doctor of letters.

Lorraine Coutu-Lavallee, June Bruce and Agathe Chartrand were honoured at a special convocation during a graduation acknowledgment ceremony, hosted virtually by the Manitoba Metis Federation.

The three women are Métis grandmothers and Knowledge Keepers, who protected and preserved their ancestral language by creating the first Michif-French dictionary, as it is spoken in St. Laurent.

The dictionary, which includes recipes, prayers, and an alphabetic and thematic organization of words, was self-published in 2016 through McNally Robinson Booksellers.

The women are also helping the younger generation stay informed about their language and culture.

The Dictionary Ladies put together a curriculum for Michif language and culture to be taught in schools in St. Laurent. They also teach the language to younger kids through activities and games.

“June, Agathe, and Lorraine have voluntarily taken on the role of community educators,” said Annette Trimbee, president and vice-chancellor of the U of W, in a news release.

“Their perseverance and generosity of spirit in keeping Michif language and culture alive and thriving for future generations is the very heart of serving community. We are honoured that they are joining the UWinnipeg family.”

Doris Mikolayenko-Leclerc and Patricia Miller-Chartrand were also part of the Dictionary Ladies, but have passed away.

St. Laurent, which is a Métis community on the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba, is matrilineal, which means mothers and grandmothers take a leadership role in passing down the customs.