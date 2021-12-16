U of W to switch to remote learning for Winter Term

WINNIPEG -

The University of Winnipeg will be switching to remote learning come the new year for most courses.

The school made the announcement on Thursday, noting the reason for the change is the rising concerns of the Omicron variant.

Remote learning will happen in the Winter Term 2022 until Reading Week, which takes place from Feb. 20 to 26.

The school said the situation will be re-evaluated at the end of January.

Accommodations will be made to students, staff and faculty who still need to be on campus in 2022.

This is a developing story. More details to come.