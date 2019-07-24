

A 22-year-old U.S. man has been charged after a 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg was sexually assaulted numerous times, according to Winnipeg police.

“This victim and her family will suffer life-long effects of this trauma,” said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers were notified of incident in mid-June 2019 through the girl’s mom.

Police said that in January 2019 the accused and victim began communicating over social media, alleging the communication involved “grooming” and “subtle intimidation.”

At the end of April the man flew to Winnipeg from Rhode Island, U.S., and stayed for four days. Police allege that over this time period he made personal contact with and sexually assaulted the victim on numerous occasions.

The man went back to the U.S., but continued to try and contact the girl.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit investigated, tracked down the suspect and notified police in Rhode Island. Police note that agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security got involved and on July 11 he was arrested.

Herbert J. Rodas has been charged on a federal criminal complaint in the United States with transferring obscene material to a minor, enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and travelling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

“In talking to investigators in the U.S. the details of their charges encompass the sexual assault,” said Carver.

Rodas will not face separate charges in Canada.

None of the charges have been tested in court.