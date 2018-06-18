

CTV Winnipeg





An online survey conducted in the United States suggests millennials – those aged 18 to 37 – aren’t digging as deep as older people to tip servers.

The results from the CreditCards.com survey indicate ten per cent of Americans that age routinely skip tipping servers entirely, while one in three leaves less than a 15 per cent tip.

The survey shows one in six millennials cops to picking the lowest option when presented with suggested amounts to tip.

The tipping survey was conducted online between May 18 and 20 for CreditCards.com by GfK Custom Research North America, with a sample of 1,000 completed interviews and a margin of error for total respondents is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The survey also found women tip better than men, with a median 20 per cent tip compared with a media 16 per cent tip, and nearly 55 per cent of people age 65 and older tip 20 per cent or more, while only 35 per cent of people under 30 tip that much.