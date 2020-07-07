WINNIPEG -- Ridesharing company Uber has officially arrived in Winnipeg.

The app will launch on Tuesday at 11 a.m. after months of speculation.

CTV Winnipeg reported last month tens of thousands of Winnipeggers have already signed up to ride.

The company is holding a launch event at Winnipeg City Hall, where the city’s first ride will take place.

Winnipeg already has TappCar, ReRyde, MY CAB app, and Hire PTP for ridesharing options.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.