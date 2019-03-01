

CTV Winnipeg





The video game company behind the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs is growing its presence in Winnipeg.

Ubisoft announced on Friday that it’s expanding its 3500-square-foot studio in its Merchants Building location by another 16,000 square feet.

The company said it has a mandate to hire 100 employees and the new space will help it better accommodate the team.

Ubisoft announced in April 2018 that it was coming to Winnipeg and said it would invest $35 million in Manitoba.