Ukraine refugees can call 211 for help: Province

Iryna Redkina (left) is greeted by her sister Svitlana Maksymovych and husband Jan Chalmers (middle). (Source: Danny Halmarson, CTV News Winnipeg) Iryna Redkina (left) is greeted by her sister Svitlana Maksymovych and husband Jan Chalmers (middle). (Source: Danny Halmarson, CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained

The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island