    Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police say a Ukrainian newcomer was stabbed 'without provocation' on Talbot Street while walking to work on Dec. 20, 2023. A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder

    Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.

    Ethan Richard Gladu, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ivan Rubanik on Dec. 20.

    Rubanik was found injured in the area of Talbot Street and Watt Street. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

    Gladu was arrested on Thursday in the 100 block of Henry Street.

    He remains in custody and charges have not been proven in court.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

