The University of Manitoba Students' Union is renewing calls for a policy prohibiting intimate relationships between students and faculty members.

The call comes in the wake of recent allegations of professional and sexual misconduct involving faculty members.

UMSU president Jakob Sanderson said the school should implement a policy which restricts relationships where there is a direct power imbalance.

“For us that would mean if you’re the professor — anyone who’s in your courses, that’s off limits,” said Sanderson. “If you’re a department head, anyone in your department. If you’re a dean, anyone in your faculty.

“If you’re someone that has quite a high level of authority within the entire university governance structure, then you shouldn’t be dating students at all, in my opinion.”

University of Manitoba said in emailed statement a new “intimate relationship” policy or guide is in development.

The school said current policies require disclosure of any close relationship between a student and evaluator.

Earlier this fall the school announced five investigations were underway into the behaviour of faculty members — three involving allegations of sexual misconduct and two human rights complaints.

The school’s president, David Barnard, said on Sept. 5 recent issues “have caused us to pause and reaffirm our commitment to a culture where sexual harassment and sexual assault are not acceptable.”

In a statement posted to the school’s website on Sunday, Barnard said U of M won’t comment on specific cases under investigation.

“It is not productive to speculate on specific cases as this can interfere with ongoing investigations,” the statement reads. “Today, I remind our community that we do not tolerate harassment in any form at the University of Manitoba.”