Unattended cooking believed to be the culprit of a small fire: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to a small fire in a 17-storey high rise on St. Mary Avenue on Oct. 27, 2019. (Source: Lizzy Symons/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 1:45PM CST
Unattended cooking is believed to have started a small fire in a 17-storey high-rise on St. Mary Avenue, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.
At least two firetrucks, along with WFPS crews and Winnipeg police cruisers were called to the high-rise around 12:20 on Sunday afternoon, WFPS said, after an automatic and secondary alarm was called.
Crews found smoke on the ninth floor and found a small fire, already put out. WFPS said crews extinguished the hotspots.
No residents were evacuated, and no one will be displaced from their suites as a result of the fire, WFPS said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, after cooking was left unattended.
WFPS has some strategies to avoid a similar situation happening in your kitchen:
- Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.
- Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop.
- Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire, and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire. (Source: WFPS)