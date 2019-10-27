Unattended cooking is believed to have started a small fire in a 17-storey high-rise on St. Mary Avenue, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

At least two firetrucks, along with WFPS crews and Winnipeg police cruisers were called to the high-rise around 12:20 on Sunday afternoon, WFPS said, after an automatic and secondary alarm was called.

Crews found smoke on the ninth floor and found a small fire, already put out. WFPS said crews extinguished the hotspots.

No residents were evacuated, and no one will be displaced from their suites as a result of the fire, WFPS said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, after cooking was left unattended.

WFPS has some strategies to avoid a similar situation happening in your kitchen: