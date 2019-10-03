Unattended cooking cause of fire at Waverley Heights apartment
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 3:27PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood Thursday is believed to have been accidentally caused by unattended cooking.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to first 100 block of Lake Crest Road around 1:11 p.m., for a fire in a two-storey apartment complex.
The city said firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control using an offensive attack.
The suite where the fire happened suffered some fire damage and significant smoke damage, but no other suites in the complex were affected.
People in the suite had already evacuated when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.
Safe cooking tips
The fire service is reminding people to cook safely by following these tips:
- Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time;
- Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop;
- Oil should be always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire. (Source: City of Winnipeg)