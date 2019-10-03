WINNIPEG -- A fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood Thursday is believed to have been accidentally caused by unattended cooking.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to first 100 block of Lake Crest Road around 1:11 p.m., for a fire in a two-storey apartment complex.

The city said firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control using an offensive attack.

The suite where the fire happened suffered some fire damage and significant smoke damage, but no other suites in the complex were affected.

People in the suite had already evacuated when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

Safe cooking tips

The fire service is reminding people to cook safely by following these tips: