Unattended cooking leads to house fire in Waverley Heights

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are asking residents to avoid leaving their turkeys unattended this Thanksgiving weekend after a house fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood.

In an email to CTV News, a WFPS spokesperson said firefighters were called to a blaze in the 1100 block of Markham Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The fire was quickly put out and declared under control at 6:25 p.m.

No one was injured.

Early observations suggest the fire was accidental and was caused by "unattended cooking."

WFPS also offered the following safety tips to reduce the risk of kitchen fires: