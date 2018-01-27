Uncertain times for some Manitoba businesses as NAFTA negotiations continue in Montreal this weekend.

Since they began dairy farmers like David Wiens learned Americans want complete access to the Canadian market.

"Absolutely shocking and completely outrageous," said Dairy Farmers of Manitoba chair and Dairy Farmers of Canada vice-president David Wiens.

Wiens said the demand is a non-starter and the government of Canada isn't entertaining it in these trade talks.

He said Canadian milk for the most part is made and processed in Canada, and dairy farmers in Canada want it to stay that way.

But a recent trade agreement with the European Union allowed four per cent access of the cheese market, and earlier this week, by joining the Trans Pacific Partnership 10 countries will have access to another 3.25 percent of Canada's dairy market.

"And so bit by bit we see pieces of our industry being given away and that means there is less of requirement for milk to be produced," said Wiens.

He said if more market access is given up places like MDI Holdings Corp., a milk processing plant which hired close to 70 people in the fall could be forced to re-evaluate its business plan.

Saturday there was a glimmer of optimism emerging at NAFTA talks with countries starting to engage on difficult topics.

It's not just the dairy industry in Manitoba watching the negotiation closely.

"From a Manitoba perspective we do almost 10 billion dollars in trade exports to the U.S. on an annual basis,” said Manitoba Chamber of Commerce president Chuck Davidson.

He said about 75 to 80 per cent of Manitoba's trade is with the United States, and while talks go on businesses remain uncertain.

"You're looking at it saying, I'm looking to make potential investment in my company or hire new people because I want expand my trade corridors, these relationships are causing businesses to pause on decisions that are going to be made."

Davidson said it’s important to diversify trade relationships outside the U.S., and the sooner an agreement can be made on NAFTA, the better.

NAFTA negotiations are set to conclude in Montreal on Monday. After that there’s eight weeks left until the current schedule of talks expire.

With the talks expiring, U.S. President Donald Trump faces a decision about whether to extend the talks, pause during national elections in the U.S., and Mexico or start the process of cancelling NAFTA, an agreement in place since 1994.

With files from The Canadian Press