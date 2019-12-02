WINNIPEG -- Manitobans are being warned of the dangers of bringing animals into their cars, after a driver carried an unconscious coyote into their car, only to find it wide-awake hours later.

According to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre they received the coyote on Nov. 27 after it was hit by a car on a Manitoba highway.

The driver involved in the collision found the animal unconscious, brought it into their car and went to work. According to the rehab centre, when the person finished work they found the coyote awake and sitting in the car’s seat.

The driver got in contact with Manitoba Conservation who helped get the animal out of the car safely and brought it to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre.

The centre said the coyote is in relatively good condition and is under observation.

Manitobans are reminded that if they find a large or potentially dangerous animal on the road, to not try to place it openly in a car, but instead contact the Wildlife Haven or Manitoba Conservation.