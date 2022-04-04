Undefeated Ryerson Rams cruise in final, win first national women's basketball title

KINGSTON, Ont. -

The Ryerson Rams capped off an undefeated season with a convincing victory in the U Sports women's basketball championship game to claim their first national title.

Rachel Farwell scored a game-high 17 points and the Rams defeated the Winnipeg Wesmen 70-48 Sunday. They never trailed in the final.

Mikaela Dodig had 13 points and seven assists, whileJama Bin-Edward and Eve Uwayesu scored 12 points apiece. Eleanor Jones had a game-high 12 rebounds.

"I just pictured throughout my entire year, all my five years here, this is the moment that I wanted," said Bin-Edward. "It just came to the perfect ending of my career and I couldn't be any happier."

The native of Waterloo, Ont., was named the tournament MVP.

"I was pretty shocked," said Bin-Edward of receiving the award.

Faith Hezekiah and Kyanna Giles each scored 13 points to lead the offence for the Wesmen. Hezekiah led Winnipeg with eight assists.

he Rams squeaked past the Brock Badgers 64-56 in overtime in Saturday's semifinal to set up the championship clash.

Ryerson went 14-0 in the regular season.

"Pure joy, for sure," said Rams head coach Carly Clarke. "Obviously we've been working at this as a program for a while but this group of players, in particular, has been really special. They've been through a lot, so it means a lot for them to get this moment."

The host Queen's Gaels defeated the Badgers 75-57 earlier Sunday to claim bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.