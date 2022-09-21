Undercover police SUV stolen in Winnipeg; Mounties warn public to keep an eye out

Manitoba RCMP said an undercover police vehicle - a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Manitoba licence plate HYA 548 - was stolen in Winnipeg on Tuesday. (Supplied: RCMP) Manitoba RCMP said an undercover police vehicle - a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Manitoba licence plate HYA 548 - was stolen in Winnipeg on Tuesday. (Supplied: RCMP)

