Underdogs Rescue hosts microchipping clinic

A Manitoba animal rescue is helping owners bring an extra layer of protection to their furry friends.

The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue was out at the Rivers Animal Hospital Sunday, hosting a microchip clinic.

"A microchip is just that extra protection, just to have that permanent layer in there. It's just that peace of mind if something were to happen to your animal," said Tara Maslowsky, events coordinator with Underdogs Rescue, adding the whole process takes less than a minute.

Microchips are one of the ways to identify a lost animal, which according to the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), is critical to get those animals to their homes.

On its website, the WHS says getting a pet microchipped is quick and nonsurgical. The chip is the size of a grain of rice, it is not a GPS tracker, but if a lost animal is brought into a shelter or clinic the chip can be scanned to identify the owner.

The WHS said online that an advantage to a microchip over a collar tag is that it cannot be lost or removed.

Underdogs Rescue hosted the clinic Sunday, offering the microchipping for $30. Maslowsky said this money goes towards the rescue.

"Come the holidays and the cold, (we're) trying to get all of those dogs into care, so now it is kind of a crucial time as we head into that cold season to be able to have the funds in hand," Maslowsky said.

Maslowsky said the rescue will be planning another microchipping clinic in the future, though pet owners can also get microchipping done by contacting their veterinarian.