A boater who went missing Friday morning on the Whiteshell River was found dead Saturday morning.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP responded to a call about a missing boater on the Whiteshell River about five kilometres north of Jessica Lake around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the 49-year-old man was harvesting wild rice in an air boat that morning and never returned to camp.

Another harvester in a second boat went to search for the missing man and found the air boat submerged in about about 3 metres of water. He searched the area but could not locate the missing 49-year-old, and called RCMP for help.

Once on scene, members of the RCMP, Sustainable Development Manitoba, along with private boats searched the shorelines and the water but did not find the man.

Saturday morning, crews returned to the scene with boats and drones to continue the search. The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) also joined to aid in the search for the missing man.

Around 10:30 a.m., HEART found the man dead in the water, with the help of an underwater camera.

The 49-year-old’s body has been recovered by the RCMP and the investigation continues.