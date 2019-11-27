WINNIPEG -- Dozens of people are pleading with a city committee to reverse proposed cuts to services like libraries and pools.

Forty-four delegations are registered to speak to the protection and community services committee.

Some even showed up with signs to make their point.

The proposed cuts, to meet tight budget targets, would see a fire station close, as well as pools, arenas and libraries, including the West Kildonan Branch and the Westwood Library.

“It is unfair and inequitable to continue asking North Winnipeg residents to do without,” said Daniel Guenther from the Garden City Residents’ Association.

Mayor Brian Bowman has cautioned these are proposals and subject to change when the budget is tabled next year.