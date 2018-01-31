The Manitoba Labour Board has ruled the University of Manitoba engaged in an unfair labour practice.

A decision said the Pallister Government directed the U of M to impose a wage freeze in 2016.

The labour board said the university failed to notify faculty members in the middle of negotiations in a timely manner about the directive.

As a result, the decision said the university must pay up to $2.4 million to the faculty association.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association and the Manitoba Federation of Labour said the university's actions based on the province's interference caused a three week strike.

But the labour board sees it differently; the ruling said it's not satisfied the university's conduct caused the strike.