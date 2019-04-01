

CTV Winnipeg





No one was injured in a fire in the 200 Block of Union Avenue Monday morning, the second fire in the same house in under a year.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it responded to a blaze at a vacant single-story bungalow at 4:26 a.m.

The same house had been damaged by a fire in September 2018.

The WFPS says crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.