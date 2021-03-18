WINNIPEG -- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 2034 said the Manitoba Hydro strike has been averted – for now.

CTV News Winnipeg reported on Wednesday evening that the union declared the strike after the Crown corporation missed the 5 p.m. deadline to submit a final offer.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hydro said it tabled a final offer early on Wednesday evening and hoped the IBEW leadership would take the offer to its members for a vote.

Jay Grewal, president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, said she thinks the offer is fair.

On Thursday morning, IBEW 2034 confirmed the strike has been averted. It said the union received the final offer last night, and no deal has been reached.

IBEW 2034 added that the bargaining committee is currently reviewing the offer, which will be sent to the membership with a recommendation to reject the offer.

The union noted that ballots are being prepared, and the membership will vote in the next few days.

Last week, Bruce Owen, a media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News Winnipeg that the union turned down a three-year contract with a 0.75 wage increase in the third year retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Tim Salzen, Ken Gabel and Devon McKendrick.