WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union is raising some concerns regarding personal protective equipment and the usage of it inside provincial correctional centres.

"The employer is expected to have protocols in place and in line with public health directives. However, those working in the jails are finding there are restrictions on PPE that are now in place that were not before," Michelle Gawronsky, president of the MGEU, said in a written statement to CTV News.

She said that gloves were available for a number of reasons before, but that has since changed as it appears supplies are limited.

Gawronsky said she understands employers need to be mindful of PPE, but they still need to be used properly.

"That can't erase the obligation to ensure officers and inmates have the protection they need right now for COVID and other infectious diseases or any other harmful exposures for that matter."

The provincial government told CTV News that correctional centres do have enough supply of PPE.

"Currently, there is an adequate supply of PPE in correctional centres in Manitoba and plans are in place to ensure existing supplies are managed diligently and used appropriately," said a spokesperson for Manitoba Justice.

They said guidelines for PPE usage at correctional facilities have been reviewed by Public Health and that Manitoba Justice continues to follow directives and advice from Public Health officials and medical experts."

Gawronsky said that safety standards that were in place before the virus need to continue to be adhered to.